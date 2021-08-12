Mary Anne Rozsa, Livermore
Again, I am putting out a plea to our leadership to reverse their approval of the Eden Housing Plan which is opposed by a majority of our citizens.
I feel like Eden Housing is defining our Downtown area not our leadership, and certainly not the residents. Do we want the core of our Downtown defined by two large housing developments with Eden and Legacy just across the street, which is now in limbo land due to the contractor entering into bankruptcy?
What contractor is going to want to take on the work of another contractor and the work already in progress?
We could be facing many months of incomplete buildings not secured from the elements. This is not the Downtown I envisioned for Livermore and will forever change the appearance and heritage of our core with the last remaining open space defined by housing, not a grand park for all to enjoy, which would certainly benefit our downtown businesses and restaurants.