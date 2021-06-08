Donna Cabanne, Livermore - Tri-Valley Group, Sierra Club
Did you hear about the serious contamination underneath the Eden Housing Property? Given the severe contamination issues associated with this property, the Tri-Valley Sierra Club passed the following resolution, “Whereas the San Francisco Bay Area Regional Water Quality Control Board (SFBARWQCB) is currently investigating documented contamination on the Eden Housing Property involving serious contaminants in the soil, in the groundwater and possible surface vapors, including but not limited to arsenic, lead, petroleum hydrocarbons, tetrachloroethylene(PCE), dichloroethane(DCE), benzene, and other volatile organic compounds, chemicals that are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities and other serious health issues; be it resolved that the Tri-Valley Sierra Club, who has jurisdiction over this area, supports any actions to delay this development until the SFBARWQCB concludes their investigation, releases to the public the extent and degree of contamination, the clean-up remediation plan; and the Livermore City Council and Eden Housing give the public 30 days to review and comment on the impacts of the contamination in its entirety."
Does the city plan to clean up the site by venting "treated" contamination into the air? Is this the safest method? How long will the clean-up last? If you are concerned, please email Livermore City Council members; mayorwoerner@cityoflivermore.net,
rebonanno@cityoflivermore.net, bkiick@cityoflivermore.net, rwcarling@cityoflivermore.net, pkmunro@cityoflivermore.net. Ask the city council members to hold a hearing after a 30-day review period, so the public can better understand and comment on the contamination issues covering this property.