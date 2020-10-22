Cyndy Salmon, Livermore
The Eden Housing Development issue, recently brought to my attention by articles I have read in The Independent, should be revisited in city council meetings, as some alternatives to the current plan have been proposed.
The question is whether the currently planned placement of 130 housing units is the ideal location, or whether a relocation of the housing on the other side of Railroad Avenue would be better. A larger green space (city park) would be possible if the housing is relocated across Railroad Avenue, and potentially many more housing units (proponents say up to 300) might be possible there.
There are issues that the city would have to resolve to ensure that the loan from Alameda County for affordable housing construction would indeed still be granted, should Livermore decide to relocate the planned Eden housing. Other concerns are whether a reworking of the plans would cause undesirable delays in the project, necessitate higher expenses due to purchase of property and provision of utilities in the proposed alternative location, or even lead to costly lawsuits.
Livermore's mayoral candidates have raised these questions, and the city council will have to consider them. My hope is that wise decisions will be made, resulting in an attractive city park for all to enjoy, as well as much needed affordable workforce housing in a convenient location.