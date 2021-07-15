Rifka Several, Livermore
I am writing to support Doug Horner’s letter to the editor from July 1, noting both the housing windows at ground level, as well as the drastic changes in downtown residential concepts. In the Livermore Downtown Specific Plan (Chapter 6), we understood “At multifamily buildings, the emphasis should be placed on giving each unit or each small cluster of units a sense of individual identity… accessed from and raised above the street.” The current plan looks in at street level, rather than having the recommended rise as well as the individual dwelling identities.