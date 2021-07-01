Bill Dunlop, Livermore
I have been following the arguments about the use of the property in the center of the Downtown I hope that there may be interest in the City Council to review the current plan for this “8 acres” of property. If there is a chance to revisit the plan for the development of these "8 acres", I would be pleased to support the suggestions discussed in the paper over the last couple of weeks. It appeared that a plan to accommodate the needs for housing and still leave significantly more open space in the "8 acres” is possible. Revisiting this issue would be very helpful to creating a downtown that we all would enjoy.