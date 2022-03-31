Vic Avila, Livermore
John Marchand was mayor when the Legacy Project’s 4-story 212-unit apartment building was approved by the city council. This is a monstrous residential development in the downtown core, detracting from the ambiance and character of old, western Livermore downtown. John “4-story” Marchand was also in the mayor’s seat when city council approved putting a 130-unit unstylish, plain, what one writer described as a “military barracks” looking apartment development, behind the Ale House -- the Eden Housing development. Fool me once, that’s on you; fool me twice that’s on me. Don’t be fooled again by this candidate. The charming, welcoming downtown that is Livermore took a long time to develop, but it can be destroyed by the stroke of a pen. If you value Livermore’s future as a destination weekend getaway and a downtown that is spacious, offering children living in the Legacy Apartments a place to play in a downtown park, don’t vote for Marchand.