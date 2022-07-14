Rich Buckley, Livermore
Measure D is environmental fraud. First drafts are almost always missing the mark. That's as true for me as it is for city and county governments. Everybody is compromising and tweaking their positions.
I think it's important to look for other alternatives.
(1) What are the actual costs on individual tax bills each property owner will pay? Not only those along the sewer lines paths, but all the rest of us as well. What's in it for each of us?
(2) The option of doing nothing leaves the current owners of the Concannon Winery, "The Wine Group," which does $3.25 to $4 billion wholesale* yearly on a global scale, continuing to truck their wastewater to Livermore Sewer Disposal for $150,000 per month in trucking costs.
Measure "D" is the Wine Group’s political foot-up-the-rearend of elected officials and staff that is yanking this chain of events. Other alternatives, such as encouraging The Wine Group to joint venture with schools clustered on Almond Avenue School Facilities and run a private sewer line paid for by The Wine Group about 750 feet to the back side of Concannon Winery, could be done and paid for by The Wine Group at their own cost, not on the public dole. The construction and carrying costs would be far less than $150,000 per month.
(3) Once these sewers go in, Katie-Bar-The-Door. New rules of every conceivable type will come from city, county and regional staff for their elected bosses. You think "D" will be the end of it? Yah-sure.
Let the multi-billion-dollar Wine Group pay for their own sewer line. They are the ones that started this, and we all run around justifying with noble language another big environmental fraud.
I'm in favor of the option of doing nothing. OR....
I am in favor, instead, of evaluating running recycled water lines along the same routes and encouraging intense ag farming using recycled water.
To heck with the Concannon Sewers. Vote no.
*Footnote: In 2018, The Wine Group company became the second-largest U.S. wine company, producing 53 million cases annually.