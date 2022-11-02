Michael Asahina, Livermore
How does Steve Turley feel about “The Rule of Law”?
Your support for Veterans is known: Law of the Sea came ashore. Let’s review Victoria’s Wars: The Crimean War and the American Civil War. Dispute over Christian Rights in Jerusalem; French defended Roman Catholic against Russian Orthodox, French supported the South, Russia the North.
Germans always gets the short end in the process. Don’t get lost in the Ukrainian Conflict, proposed tunnel project to pipe North American natural gas to Europe.
The three points of the Sovereign Circle: Extrinsic Sovereignty between Nations; Intrinsic Sovereignty internal to a nation; Personal Sovereignty the foundation of Nations.
The Constitution of the United States does not give us rights. The Constitution codifies our God-Given-Rights: The Consent of the People; Constitutional limits on Government Power.
The remedy for the unhoused, mentally confused and violent crime has always been having our representatives speak to the Truth. The Free Press: Airing the Lies, the People shall let them rest, while the cancer recedes.
There are two (2) powers for sovereignty to exist: The Power of Coinage and the Power to Enforce. The Crown relinquished the Power of Coinage in 1666 with the “Free Coinage Act”. Infringements of the Second Amendment stand face-to-face, (rampart-to-redoubt) to block the reversal of what started in 1666.
Is the Khazarian Mafia the same as Sabbatian-Franken, Club of Rome, etc.? Is Turley behind a paywall discussing lockstep into medical tyranny The Great Reset and the War for the World? No one is above the Law?
Due respect our Scots-Irish heritage, we know what the problem is. While those that argue the Constitution grants Rights, the attack on Personal Sovereignty through the roll-out of Central Bank Digital Currency continues.
Article 2 charges Executive Branch with enforcing the law. Collateral consequences positions Department of Justice asserting criminal immunity for Wall Street banks; collaborators above the Law.
War’s humiliation: Does Harm Done Work? Losers understand Family Love betrayal Common Law violated. Don’t Get Mad, Even Steven.
Semper Fi, Rich. We’ll agree on Dr. Steve Turley.
Vote John Marchand for Mayor.