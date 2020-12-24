Philip La Scola, Livermore
I read the editorial comment about Eric Swalwell.
The headline stated, “Choose unity over unfounded accusations.”
When it comes to defending Eric Swalwell, I find that to be “rich with hypocrisy.”
Isn’t Swalwell the congressman who went around for four years claiming Trump was a Russian agent? Didn’t he say there was overwhelming evidence that not only was Trump a Russian agent, it was Russia who helped Trump win in 2016?
Alas, Congressman Swalwell has yet to produce one scintilla of evidence to support his claims. He was often found on CNN, MSNBC, and even FOX, spouting off about what he knew and what he had. Yet, like his cohorts, Brennen and Clapper, who also repeated the same on these networks, when they were under oath, in front of a congressional committee, they stated they had not seen any evidence to support that Trump was an agent or was helped by Russia.
I would call what Swalwell, Brennen and Clapper did “unfounded accusations.”
This paper can defend Swalwell. However, this editorial belongs in the same place Swalwell says he has evidence that Trump was a Russian spy and was helped by the Russian’s to win in 2016 - the trash heap.