Dick passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 15, and is survived by his two sisters, seven children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and the love of his life, his wife Pam. They had a wonderful 43 years together raising their large family and making lots of lifelong friends along the way. When the nest was empty, they and their close-knit group traveled to many near and far away places around the globe.
They loved it when all the kids brought their families home every Thanksgiving and Christmas. Dick was a genuine, good man who was loved very much and will be missed by many. He will never be forgotten by his children and his memory will live on thru his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Dick's birthday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., at Callaghan Mortuary, followed by the interment at Memorial Gardens with military honors, and a celebration of life at 1 p.m. at the Robert Livermore Community Center, Larkspur Room, North.