Louis Dentici, Livermore
The Rackateer Influence Corruption Organization Act (RICO) was passed into law by the federal government in 1970.
Subsequently, thousands of people and organizations have been successfully prosecuted, resulting in fines, imprisonment or both.
Why isn’t Attorney General Barr using this law to prosecute people or organizations actively engaged in corruption at this time? I personally am sick and tired of the double standard of justice in this country. A.G. Barr should bring to justice laws broken by the Clintons, Obamas, Bidens, and several former members of the CIA, FBI and other investigative agencies.
The system of justice in this county sucks! It is destroying our country by its inaction and double standard. A continuance of uninterrupted inaction will destroy this nation. Let me assure you the disregard or double standard of the law will lead to disastrous consequences.
The silent majority will only tolerate violence and inaction to a certain level, and once that level is reached, ‘Katty bar the door.’
The American people deserve justice to be served in a fair and objective manner.