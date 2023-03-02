The Asbury property is the wrong location for a tiny homes project; an otherwise commendable idea. For those who are unaware, the Asbury property in question is an undeveloped greenspace that is partially used by the non-profit Fertile Groundworks to serve its mission “to encourage, empower, and teach individuals and communities to grow healthy, nutritious food, organically and sustainably.” To visualize the property in question, I encourage you to visit www.fertilegroundworks.org.
This location is a boundary property between the City of Livermore and unincorporated Alameda County. Two sides of the rectangular property abut Alameda County land that is zoned for rural residential activities such as viticulture, tree farming, and plant nurseries, as well as raising sheep, goats, cows, and horses. For many years, the Asbury property has served as a transitional space between suburban Livermore and rural Alameda County.
The residents of Buena Vista Avenue who abut the Asbury property on two sides do not vote in Livermore City Council elections and therefore have no representation in City government. Perhaps this makes the property a more attractive target for development by the City? Fewer constituents to deal with?
Residents of Buena Vista have the privilege of choosing to live in a rural residential environment and are understandably loathed to lose this transitional greenspace. I believe there is a middle ground approach that would allow Asbury to expand its charitable mission while at the same time preserving the rural/suburban interface. The answer is to allow Fertile Groundworks (or another entity) to expand their use of the property for food production. This would help to feed the at-risk population in the area while at the same time preserving the more rural character of the property.
There are many ways to help vulnerable populations, and an agricultural use is much more suited to this property and the desires of neighboring residents.