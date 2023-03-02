Alex Abey, Livermore

The Asbury property is the wrong location for a tiny homes project; an otherwise commendable idea. For those who are unaware, the Asbury property in question is an undeveloped greenspace that is partially used by the non-profit Fertile Groundworks to serve its mission “to encourage, empower, and teach individuals and communities to grow healthy, nutritious food, organically and sustainably.” To visualize the property in question, I encourage you to visit www.fertilegroundworks.org.