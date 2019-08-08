Lately, opponents of the Central Park Plan have been promulgating some falsehoods about the plan and its supporters that cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.
The first is that the Central Park Plan is all about getting a 299-seat theater that Joan Seppala supposedly wants on the downtown lot. I don't know who dreamed up such a weirdly precise seat number for a phantom theater that nowhere appears on the Initiative that has qualified for the ballot.
Another falsehood is that the Central Park Plan would fill the downtown center with high-density housing. The Plan allows for 84 units of small, entry-level apartments. The City's plan, on the other hand, places 130 units of apartments on the downtown lot, across L Street from the 222 units of apartments the city has already approved for the former Groth Brothers car lot. I know that if I were living in one of those 222 units, I'd rather be looking across the street to a park than be looking at another 130 apartments.
Finally, those of us Livermore residents who have volunteered to gather signatures have been characterized as a small, special-interest group of Joan Seppala acolytes. We are, in fact, a diverse group of people who joined in common cause to advocate for the downtown plan that a sizable majority of the people who participated in the outreach workshops favored — one that gives us more open space in our already congested downtown core, that provides more convenient parking, and that puts the hotel between L Street and S. Livermore Avenue, where there is more room for it.
As for me, I felt powerless to do anything to change what the city council had chosen to pursue in complete disregard of all the citizen input they had spent half a million dollars to solicit through the outreach process. When I discovered that there were others like me who were unhappy with what the council was planning for downtown, and that there was a process we could follow to try to change the city's course, I joined in, grateful that our democratic system permits citizens the right to petition for redress of grievances.
I am nobody's puppet; I'm just a Livermore resident exercising my right to participate in direct democracy.