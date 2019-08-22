Our most fundamental rights? The right to vote and the right to voice our opinions.
The current city council has eroded our rights in several ways. First, they have resorted to name calling and personal attacks on those who oppose their downtown plan. Second, they have signed developer agreements to force the hotel on the east side before our initiative vote – essentially destroying the option for the large central park that thousands of residents want. Upset by their bully tactics?
Sign the referendum this week – it repeals the development contracts and guarantees your right to vote on the downtown plan. A fundamental right we earned with the initiative: the right to vote without council interference.