I would like to thank all of the concerned citizens in Livermore who would like to see our downtown be something really beautiful and special, for signing and supporting the Central Park Initiative. We want our citizens to have a vote.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I would like to thank all of the concerned citizens in Livermore who would like to see our downtown be something really beautiful and special, for signing and supporting the Central Park Initiative. We want our citizens to have a vote.