Deborah McQueen, Livermore
Ripley’s Believe It or Not, was a famous newspaper, radio and TV show that dealt in stories so bizarre that readers might not believe they were true. People enjoy strange and unusual stories, but not when they are associated with their city’s governance. Yet, in another stellar move by City officials designed to show the public who’s boss in town, the city approved a revised Disposition, Development and Loan Agreement (DDLA) with Eden Housing, whose primary function is to permanently halt the ability of a democratically elected council and mayor in November 2022 to modify the present DDLA for Eden Housing's downtown plan. The City's decision to adopt Eden Housing’s revised plans on Dec. 7th, 2020, formed the thin slice of the wedge which created division with the public. Subsequently, three developments emerged, resulting in similar outcomes, potentially aimed at blocking the ability to move Eden Housing's buildings across the street on Railroad Ave. Were these developments coincidental or intentional - you decide – or – Believe It or Not!
The first example was the acquisition of 2080 Railroad Ave., on behalf of Presidio for a flat surface parking lot, ostensibly due to Presidio's inability to finance the previously promised underground parking garage. The City loaned Presidio $1.9 million from the taxpayer's public fund. The second was the timely purchase of 150 N. L St. by Alan Burnham, a publicly self-identified local philanthropist who enthusiastically supports Eden Housing’s Plan. The third is the City's recent approval to amend the DDLA for Eden Housing's Downtown building to accelerate the property's ownership transfer before a new council and mayor are voted in, thereby transferring the land from the City to Eden Housing. Thus, the city can only be put in a much smaller park.
The land in question is presently the subject of a lawsuit between Save Livermore Downtown and the City of Livermore. The suit's outcome is far from certain, making such a move at this time both financially dangerous and fickle for the city. Placing Eden Housing’s affordable housing project on the last piece of open space will permanently destroy downtown Livermore. Too much cement and not enough green space will cause Livermore to lose its appeal as a tourist attraction. Instead, it will continue to drive more Livermore residents to Pleasanton's downtown for superb restaurant dining, delightful farmer's markets, and family-friendly green parks.