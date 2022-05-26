Carol Silva, Livermore
I oppose the authorization of the execution of an Amended and Restated Disposition, Development and Loan Agreement (DDLA) with Eden Housing, Inc. for development of the Downtown Multi-family Housing Site.
Why should the City Council quickly transfer the property to Eden when there still is a lawsuit pending over the city’s approval of this project? The DDLA includes the city paying Eden $5million to build the narrow park in-between Eden’s two massively large four-story buildings. Why is the city paying for the park and $4 million to clean up the contamination, when many community members are supporting “Save Livermore Downtown,” the grassroots effort and litigation to relocate Eden Housing? So again, I ask, why is the City Council willing to risk $9 million when there is a lawsuit pending, which can halt the construction of Eden Housing at the former downtown Lucky site?