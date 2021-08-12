Robert Ryan passed away surrounded by love, at his home on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 89.
Known by many as Bob, he began his life in East Walpole, Massachusetts. He attended Boston University before enlisting in the Air Force during the Korean War. He resided for periods of time in Bloomfield, New Jersey and Beaver Creek, Ohio. His proudest achievement was marrying the love of his life Jeannie (Jean Ryan). Throughout their 65 years of marriage, they welcomed five children and built a wonderful community of friends for 46 of those years in Livermore, California.
Bob blessed many with his gregarious and personable nature. He was a long-standing member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and acted as lay presider along with Jeannie. As a respected couple in the community, they were both committed to assisting others in their journey to and through marriage and were frequent hosts for Marriage Encounter and Engagement Encounter meetings.
He kept a full social calendar including serving as an announcer at Sunset Cabana swim meets, bonding with his friends as a member of the Blarney Boys and participating at Eagle Squares dances and events. He attended countless weddings for friends and family over the years and was delighted to officiate the weddings of his granddaughters in Livermore.
Bob worked for the Standard Register as a sales representative for business forms in San Francisco. Even after retirement, he continued to work in a new capacity. You may have had your own hospitable encounter with him at one of many Livermore wineries. He was pleased to pour at the tasting room for Wente Vineyards and Cedar Mountain. He later joined his grandson Chris Sorensen and was delighted to help pour at events for Caddis Winery, the winery Chris now operates in Livermore and Sonoma with his wife Courtney.
Although known as a frequent host, he also had a love for travel. He took many trips with Jeannie including cruises with friends and his eldest daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Scott Sorensen. He became and remained familiar with, the San Francisco and Sacramento area for family events with his daughters Teri Voorhes and Judi Ryan-Crawford. After 46 years of life in Livermore, he more recently relocated to Folsom with Jeannie. His love for wine persisted as he would host wine pairings and educational offerings for his community at Prairie City Landing.
Bob joins his four siblings; Nancy; Peg; Jeanne; and Alan along with his two children that preceded him; Maureen (Mo) and Kevin. In addition to their children, Jeannie will take comfort from her brothers David Nugent and Judge Thomas Nugent of San Diego as well as niece and nephew Cristin Nugent and Tommy Nugent. He leaves behind his three daughters; Kathy Sorensen; Teri Ryan-Voorhes; and Judi Ryan-Crawford along with their spouses Scott Sorensen; John Voorhes; and Erik Crawford. Through his daughters his family grew by ten grandchildren: John Sorensen; Chris Sorensen; Ryan Sorensen; Kelsey Snow; Kendall Varesio; Justin Williams; Caleb Crawford; Jon Robert Crawford; Robert Voorhes; and Max Voorhes. Through those grandchildren, he was blessed with an additional eight great-grandchildren; Sierra Sorensen; Donald Sorensen; Hampton Mackey; Maureen Mackey; Delilah Mackey; Kip Sorensen; and Rhett Sorensen. He was delighted that the arrival of his most recent great-granddaughter Georgia Snow coincided with his own birthdate.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private gathering to honor his memory. Donations may be directed to AbilityPath (where his grandson, Robert Voorhes, attended) in his name. Checks may be mailed to AbilityPath, 350 Twin Dolphin Drive, Suite 123, Redwood City, California, 94065, or via their website. You also may support his wishes by donating blood as many family members have benefited from voluntary blood donations in the past.