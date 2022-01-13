William Zagotta, Livermore
The Livermore City Council seems tone deaf on the need for additional parking in the next version of the Downtown Plan. In addition to the 500 or so parking spots that are being replaced, spots will be needed because people in the affordable housing will need more parking than the PLAN provides (John Stein). and probably may park in (whatever) public parking spots the PLAN provides. Ditto for the inadequate HOTEL parking in the PLAN.
The council should therefore consider a Citizen suggested parking facility; the Robotic Parking facility that is better than the PLANNED GARAGE next to L Street. The robotic garage apparently has a much less massive footprint, the street side height is lower, robotic garage permits more spots even in the smaller footprint, and can’t be as ugly as the five-level parking garage in the PLAN… go look at the parking garage in Walnut Creek.
These claims for the Robotic Parking Facility are unverified by me, but certainly should be checked with existing operators of robotic garages and the company that builds them.