Glenn Stewart, Livermore
15 years ago, city council asked, what are we going to do with that big dirt lot?
“Let’s revitalize downtown,” they said, and approved the Revitalization Strategy in the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) - “…downtown should be the cornerstone of the community. It should show off the best of the city with access to unique shops and destinations, cultural facilities, galleries, parks, theaters.”
$500,000+ was spent on an outreach program, where we were asked, what is the vision for Livermore; what kind of place do you want to pass on to your grandchildren; what are your concerns?
The response: 1-Parking, 2-Community Character, 3-Open Space, 4-Traffic, 5-Hotel, 6-New Retail Uses, 7-Hotel Location, 8-Cultural Facilities, 9-Public Finance, 10-Housing.
DSP housing revitalization objectives state, “…revise land use policies to allow housing at a range of densities and types everywhere, except on ground level in the Downtown Core …encourage construction of housing above store fronts …promote the establishment of an artist community.”
How does Eden housing meet residents’ top four concerns: parking, community character, open space, and traffic?
Tom Ramos wrote in The Independent on Dec 7, 2017, “I am astounded and depressed that after all the hard work and planning that went into making downtown Livermore the incredible beauty it is, that our city council would come up with a scheme as haphazard and poorly planned as it has. My foremost thought goes to housing. Are there really that many citizens of Livermore who think sticking an apartment complex, regardless of size, in the middle of the downtown superblock is really a good idea?”
This is 2021, and the time has come to be smart about where housing-parking could be placed and how it will impact future traffic. There’s a 58,000-unit shortfall for homes affordable to very low-income, extremely low-income and homeless in the county. Livermore needs to do their part to build more affordable housing units – not on the development site.
Build 500+ Eden housing units north of Railroad Avenue to the railroad tracks and between L Street and Livermore Avenue, and on the NE corner of Livermore and Railroad in front of the I-Street parking garage.
There is enough land space for an Eden housing complex to have a robotic parking garage with twice as many parking spaces than a conventional garage, less costly, can be leased, and room for Eden Park.