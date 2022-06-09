Eric Mills, coordinator, Action for Animals
Yet another horse has died at the annual Rowell Ranch Rodeo in Castro Valley. According to the Veterinarian's Report, a 15-year-old pick-up horse suffered a seizure and died in the arena on Sunday, May 22. Only the day before, a bull jumped the fence at the Redding Rodeo, injuring six people and putting one in the hospital. The bull was later captured a half-mile away.
The Rowell Ranch Rodeo again featured the controversial, non-sanctioned, brutal and blatantly sexist "wild cow milking contest,” despite ongoing opposition from the Alameda County Veterinary Medical Association, the East Bay SPCA and most animal welfare organizations in the Bay Area. An online petition has garnered more than 180,000 signatures. Again, these are beef cattle, not dairy, and they are unused to being handled at all, much less this roughly. They are further stressed by being separated from their still-nursing babies. This same event is scheduled for June11-12 at the Livermore Rodeo.
To its credit, the County Board of Supervisors outlawed the children's "mutton busting" event back in 2019. They are now considering a ban on the "wild cow milking contest" and need to hear from the general public. PLEASE WRITE: Alameda County Board of Supervisors, 1221 Oak Street, Oakland, CA, 94612. (Board members: Keith Carson, president; Nate Miley, Dave Brown, Richard Valle and David Haubert.)
As Supervisor Miley wrote in his 2019 Spring Newsletter, "Any form of violence is repugnant." Indeed. Help stop this cruelty.