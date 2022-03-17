Eric Mills, Action for Animals
Back in 2019, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors outlawed the children's "mutton busting" event, in which young children--often in tears--are coerced into riding terrified sheep by their thoughtless parents, cruel and dangerous for all concerned. Kudos for that.
Now it's time to ban the brutal, sometimes fatal and blatantly sexist "wild cow milking contest," in which still-lactating beef cows are manhandled into submission, then milked for a few drops. Cows have suffered and died at both the Rowell Ranch (2008, broken neck) and Livermore Rodeos (2004, broken leg).
In a remarkable abdication of duty, in 2021 the Hayward Area Rec & Park District (HARD) board voted 4:1 to allow rodeo policy changes "only if changes are made to the Federal, State or County laws." Not acceptable!
There is major support for the ban: Alameda County Veterinary Medical Association, East Bay SPCA, Hayward Friends of Animals, the Ohlone Humane Society, Humane Farming Association, Animal Legal Defense Fund, and many others. An online petition has garnered more than 180,000 signatures.
Please contact the Board of Supervisors, urging them to outlaw this cruelty before the May Rowell Ranch Rodeo. EMAILS - keith.carson@acgov.org; nate.miley@acgov.org,dave.brown@acgov.org, richard.valle@actov.org,david.haubert@acgov.org.
As Tennessee William wrote, "Cruelty is the only unforgivable sin."
("Night of the Iguana")