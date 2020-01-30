Feb. 21 is the deadline for introducing new bills in the California State Legislature. Here are four "unbacked" rodeo bills in need of authors:
(1) Amend state rodeo law, Penal Code 596.7, to require on-site veterinarians at all rodeos. The "on call" option is not working;
(2) Ban tie-down calf roping, allowing "breakaway" roping only;
(3) Ban the brutal "steer tailing" event (banned in Alameda and Contra Costa counties in 1993;
(4) Ban the rodeo's non-sanctioned "wild cow milking contest" and children's "mutton busting" event, cruel & dangerous for all concerned.
All legislators may be written c/o The State Capitol, Sacramento, CA 95814.
Email pattern for all: senator.lastname@senate.ca.gov or assemblymember.lastname@assembly.ca.gov
As Gandhi famously noted, "The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated." Words to live by.