Vic Avila, Livermore
Would Livermore pioneers roll over in their graves if they witnessed two unsightly 4-story apartment developments going into downtown? It is possible. We can only imagine.
How would they feel about the last two city councils’ failure to protect the historic nature, character and legacy of Livermore?
What would Jose Loreto Higuera say, the former local operator of the bullfight ring in downtown? “Those developments ruin the character of downtown. Even our bulls will rebel. No bueno!”
What would John Concannon, an Irish immigrant who established Concannon Vineyards, say? “This is a ranching and agricultural town. We don’t want monstrosities ruining the feel of our community.”
What would an Ohlone tribe member say? “Hemmen makkin, ‘o ‘akwena, ‘itmay hemmen.”
What would Alphonso Ladd, owner of the hotel on Junction Avenue, say? “Those large developments will change the hometown, comfortable ambiance of Livermore. Our clientele on horseback and wagons will not want to come to us anymore.”
What would the manager of the local Nottingham Post Office say? “No one will be able to find us in among all those tall buildings downtown.”
What would Andrew Carnegie say? “Four-story eyesores will spread through the town. My library is going to be engulfed by these ugly buildings.”
What would Robert Livermore, a local rancher and planter of the first vineyards say? “Ranchers won’t come to the downtown bars. Visitors will not be drawn to our wineries. How can our town become a destination for either our agricultural community or our wine country visitors?” Livermore’s legacy and livability have been alive for 153 years. One hundred and fifty-three years; think about that … and recent city councils led by John Marchand and Bob Woerner, supported by six of their council members, took it upon themselves to violate all this history, significance, importance, and presence, the very essence of what makes Livermore a great place to live. They failed to take into consideration what makes Livermore … Livermore. Council’s responsibility is to preserve and protect. Did not happen.