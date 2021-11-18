Alan Marling, Livermore
If there’s one thing, I should hope we could all agree on, it’s the importance of rooftop solar. Unfortunately, it seems that PG&E and other big utilities would rather our state burn to cinders than lose their profit share. They are trying to nickel and dime families with solar until it becomes a luxury item.
Why would the California Public Utilities Commission allow such harmful grift? Well, the commissioners are appointed by Gavin Newsom, who has received at least $200,000 in campaign contributions from the criminal company PG&E.
Tell the governor he should return the bribe, stop the big-utility power grab and defend rooftop solar. Email him or call his office at, 916-445-2841.
You can also call in to the CPUC meetings, which are at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 and Dec. 2. Search online for how to join the Zoom.