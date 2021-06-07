Bruce Jahn, Livermore
In last week's editorial, you mentioned something that sounded like the demise of small solar businesses whose lives depended on residential installations.
I'm confused how that can happen based on the California law stating every new residential structure, three stories and less, must be energy net zero starting Jan. 1, 2020. In your view, if the installation companies dry up, who will be installing the solar systems on all those new homes?
I'm also confused how PG&E doesn't like residential rooftop solar customers since they pay us just a fraction per kw, as they do their major wholesalers. How could they not like such a cheap source of electricity?