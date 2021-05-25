Rifka Several, Livermore
I am a Livermore resident. We have gone from the campaign promise of "Win-Win" to the prospect of "Lose-Lose." It is truly unfortunate that the climate of ignoring significant citizen concern over the impact of the totally revised Eden Housing proposal continues with our City Council. The atmosphere created by the Council is a continuation of the dark days we experienced over the past years in this country of being overrun and not listened to. Surely there is room for discussion and a ray of hope for a lovely and open downtown to be enjoyed by all.