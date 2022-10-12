Paul Stone, Dublin
Democrats love bashing rotten Republicans, and Republicans love blasting dastardly Democrats. So, what else is new? But how can the aforesaid rotten Republicans be blamed for the sad state of affairs in California?
Paul Stone, Dublin
Democrats love bashing rotten Republicans, and Republicans love blasting dastardly Democrats. So, what else is new? But how can the aforesaid rotten Republicans be blamed for the sad state of affairs in California?
One need not be a political rocket scientist to see that California is in crisis: homelessness, high personal state and gas taxes, increasing crime rates, poor rankings in education, etc.
But the last Republicans to hold statewide office were Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Insurance Commissioner Steven Poizer, both elected in 2006. Democrats have had super majorities in both state houses as a result of the Nov. 2018 general election. They have controlled both houses since 2011. Perhaps, there’s a cause-and-effect relationship here.
There is one cause for optimism that both Dems and Repubs may be able to agree upon in the upcoming election. We need a state controller who will keep an eagle’s eye watch on how and where state revenues are spent. Lanhee Chen would be just such an eagle-eyed watcher. (And for Mailbox readers of the progressive persuasion, Chen is endorsed by the LA Times.)
