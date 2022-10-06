Yana Feldman, Livermore
Ruby Moppin has experience bringing different stakeholders together as a community, and she will be great doing so for LARPD. As a Board Member of the Granada Little League and as Director of Fundraising for the Friends of Joe Michell School, Ruby has demonstrated her commitment to public service. She appreciates what it takes to create and run programs for the community and cares about making them accessible for every Livermore resident. As a parent of school-aged children and a long-time resident of Livermore, Ruby has been a wonderful resource for her neighbors, the go-to person for insights and advice. I believe, if elected to the LARPD Board of Directors, she will bring her resourcefulness, passion and a sense of duty to bettering Livermore’s outdoor spaces and recreational programs.