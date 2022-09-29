Nicole Ream, Livermore
Ruby Moppin is an active member of the Livermore community, both within the community as well as within the school system, serving as the Director of Fundraising at Joe Michell School for the last two years. Ruby’s natural ability to unite people and build relationships that support the wellbeing of the children and families in our community makes her a trusted resource and advocate for those around her. Her consistent involvement in her children’s school and sports activities demonstrates her commitment to ensuring she has a voice for positive change and impact.