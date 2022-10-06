Leisa Rivas, Livermore
Ruby Moppin is a sure choice for the LARPD Board of Directors. She is a natural leader and valued member of the Livermore community. Ruby is a full-time working mother of two young boys and volunteers at schools, youth sports programs and in the community. Additionally, she has served for years as the Fundraising Director for Friends of Joe Michell School. Ruby continually amazes me with her dedication and passion for both her family and for the Livermore community. I completely support her plans and am looking forward to improvements in our parks and sports and summer activities. Ruby will bring the steadfast and forward-thinking leadership our park district and community needs. I wholeheartedly support Ruby Moppin for LARPD Board of Directors.