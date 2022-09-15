Gina Cossey, Livermore
Ruby Moppin for LARPD Board of Directors is an easy choice. I have known Ruby for over 6 years. During that time, she has shown herself to be energetic, smart and dedicated to the children, parents and community in Livermore. Ruby has a history of community work in our schools and children’s sports that I have witnessed firsthand. She has been involved in Fundraising for Friends of Joe Michell, as well as very actively involved in Granada Little League on and off the field. She is levelheaded, community driven and a resource for all who interact with her. I have faith that, if Ruby is elected, she will go above and beyond in making LARPD a place where all individuals from all backgrounds feel welcomed, acknowledged and part of the great community that makes Livermore so special.