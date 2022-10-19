Jessica Rose, Livermore
Ruby Moppin would make a great addition to the LARPD Board of Directors. She has spent several years building meaningful relationships within our community and making a difference for students at Joe Michell School. As a member of the LARPD Board of Directors, I have no doubt she will continue to advocate for children and families in our community, while contributing to solutions that benefit our Livermore community as a whole. Vote for Ruby Moppin for LARPD Board of Directors!