Kevin McCrea, Livermore

I am writing to you today in support of Ruby Moppin for LARPD Board. I have known Ruby for the past six years, meeting through youth sports. Ruby is a great advocate or kids here in Livermore. She has experienced youth programs through the rec department and had her kids in the afterschool care program on school campus. Her vision for expansion of youth programs here in town for kids through the recreation department would benefits kids through the high school level. 