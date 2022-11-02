I am writing to you today in support of Ruby Moppin for LARPD Board. I have known Ruby for the past six years, meeting through youth sports. Ruby is a great advocate or kids here in Livermore. She has experienced youth programs through the rec department and had her kids in the afterschool care program on school campus. Her vision for expansion of youth programs here in town for kids through the recreation department would benefits kids through the high school level.
Ruby is a dedicated mother who wants to see the recreation department programs benefit more families here in Livermore. Through her roles as the board member for Granada Little League and director of fundraising for Friends of Joe Mitchell, Ruby has the experience needed to help LARPD meet needs of our community. She will do the same for Livermore Area Parks and Recreation.
As we have discussed on many occasions, there are friends here in town with school-aged children that do not know of LARPD’s amazing offerings. By amplifying its programs through multiple social media outlets and word of mouth she will bring awareness and even expand the offerings, so that families can begin their active and healthy lifestyle from a young age.
I sincerely hope all of our community gets behind helping Ruby Moppin get elected to the LARPD board.