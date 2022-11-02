Alexis Bailey, Livermore
LARPD is an integral part of the vibrant Livermore community. We are so lucky to have access to all the facilities and programs that they offer. Part of keeping LARPD strong is bringing in new, energetic and in touch leaders. Ruby Moppin brings all of that to the table. She is in touch with the needs of the younger community, as a mother of two active and involved children. Ruby is also an energetic go-getter who seeks solutions and takes action when there are ways to improve. I have had the pleasure of working with Ruby on the Granada Little League board of directors, and she has consistently demonstrated superb organization and leadership, as well as communication and problem solving. Electing Ruby Moppin to the LARPD board of directors will be an extreme benefit for all Livermore residents and, in particular, those of us who utilize, or would like to utilize more, the LAPRD facilities and programs.