Tracy Nakamura, Livermore
Ruby Moppin is a proven community builder. Not only does she connect individually, she brings people together through her roles with Granada Little League (GLL) and Friends of Joe Michell School (FJMS). In addition to her established FJMS fundraising leadership, she is in touch with the recreational needs of families of school-aged kids. As FJMS Events Co-Chair, Ruby has brought fresh ideas for bringing families in our school community together in fun and inclusive ways.
On top of her GLL and FJMS roles, Ruby is a wealth of information about LARPD offerings and is quick to share ideas for increasing engagement of these valuable community resources. As LARPD Director, Ruby will advocate for family- and youth-oriented programming, find creative funding opportunities, increase awareness of LARPD’s facilities and programs, and, importantly, the LARPD Board will better reflect the makeup of our community with Ruby as Director.
Ruby Moppin deserves a seat at the LARPD table. Please vote for Ruby; she has my family’s vote.