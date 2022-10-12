Tracy Nakamura, Livermore

Ruby Moppin is a proven community builder. Not only does she connect individually, she brings people together through her roles with Granada Little League (GLL) and Friends of Joe Michell School (FJMS). In addition to her established FJMS fundraising leadership, she is in touch with the recreational needs of families of school-aged kids. As FJMS Events Co-Chair, Ruby has brought fresh ideas for bringing families in our school community together in fun and inclusive ways. 