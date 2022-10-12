Amanda Arsenault, Livermore
I am writing in support of Ruby Moppin for LARPD Board of Directors. Our children attend the same school, and our sons have played soccer together for the past two seasons. Ruby has a strong drive to make a positive impact in the communities she is a part of, whether it’s youth sports, school or LARPD. Ruby’s ability to engage and connect with anyone and her joyful positive disposition are strengths she will bring to the board and qualities that I admire. With two kids in Livermore sports, she is very aware of what teams and families need from our parks for optimal play and experience. She has a clear understanding of how our parks are being used and has solid ideas for how to enhance our parks for everyone who uses them. She is passionate about making the things she is involved in better for everyone, and she wants to help our community know what is available to them through LARPD. At our soccer games, Ruby can be heard cheering enthusiastically for all of the children on the team, and I truly believe she will carry the same spirit into her position on the LARPD Board of Directors.