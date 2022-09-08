Elizabeth Easley, Livermore
Ruby Moppin has the natural ability to bring together a community. As the head of fundraising for Friends of Joe Michell School, I watched her bring awareness and excitement to various fundraising programs. In 2021, she led Joe Michell’s annual color run, raising over 2 times our goal. Ruby then went on to spearhead the fundraising for Joe Michell Schools annual ShinDig. She developed a strong committee in which raised $30,000 in donated items to auction during the Shindig.