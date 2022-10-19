Yanira Guzman, Livermore
I’ve known Ruby for over 10 years, and in that time, I’ve consistently seen Ruby advocate for youth and families — whether on the sporting grounds or in her local schools. She strongly believes in bringing more opportunities and options for families and children to participate in recreational and outdoor activities. She doesn’t let cost or the “that’s how we’ve always done it” mentality prevent her from finding new and innovative ways to find solutions, as well as bringing new dollars to support more programs, parks and community building events. She is driven by community and is solution focused. With her knack at raising thousands of dollars and her ability to tap into both her professional and personal network to make positive change in her community, I strongly encourage voters to elect Ruby Moppin to Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Board.