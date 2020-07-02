In the mornings when I walk in Sycamore Grove, I frequently see high school runners who fail to show basic courtesy to other park users.
As a committed runner with well over 50 years of experience, I and my contemporaries were taught and practiced courtesy when we passed walkers, joggers and other runners. The current high school runners frequently run two or three abreast, do not practice social distancing, and frequently force others to step off the trail as they sweep by.
Vice President Pence recently pointed out that the majority of new coronavirus cases are among young people without symptoms. It is not hard for runners to run single file when passing other park users. I ask the coaches and parents to teach their children some manners, teach them to be courteous, and to obey the current health orders.