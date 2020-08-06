We are parochial America. Despite being preoccupied with so-called “smart” phones that are all but appendages to our bodies, we remain fairly clueless.
One example lack of knowledge of three extreme flood episodes that have occurred in the Yangtze River Basin in southern and central China during this summer's monsoon season.
The watershed covers more than one-sixth of the People’s Republic of China, the most populous nation on the planet's individuals. More than one-third of the nation’s population is affected. Lives and property are in jeopardy.
The Three Gorges Dam has been holding back around 61,000 cubic meters of water to a depth of 160 meters (525 feet). The concrete in the dam – 16 million-plus cubic meters, or over five times the material used to build the Hoover Dam -- is showing seepage. Two peripheral structures have buckled.
Not only is this watershed with its infrastructure critical to China, it is essential to the supply chain of the world. The Chinese Communist Party has chosen to allow rural areas to flood in an attempt to save downstream urban metropolises like Wuhan and Chongquin.
These events have distracted some of China’s attention from the growing military tension in the South China Sea over territorial claims. China is putting increasing pressure on the U.S. Seventh Fleet from Freemantle, Australia, to Yokosuka, Japan, west through the strategic Straits of Malacca and into the Indian Ocean, where China has a military base in Sri Lanka.
The U.S. has chosen to demonstrate a show of force with the supercarriers USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Ronald Reagan and their attendant carrier entourages currently deployed in the South China Sea. This is horrendously dangerous for heavily armed nuclear powers.
Now is not the time for this manner of diplomacy, nor should there ever be. With enormous losses in the Yangtze watershed and a raging global pandemic, the U.S. should not be saber rattling.
Yes, China's attention is diverted somewhat from the South China Sea, with outlier and perhaps climate-change-enhanced-rainfall events, so that it exercises less of its heavy bombers, stealth super-drones, high-energy laser weapons, and stealth fighters there. However, an injured dragon, especially one with intercontinental ballistic missiles, can still cast catastrophic fire.