Tyler O’Brien, Livermore
Intersect Power, the company behind the massive Aramis industrial solar plant proposed for North Livermore, wants the public to believe its project is critical for meeting California’s renewable energy goals and anyone opposed to the project is ignoring the threat of climate change.
That’s not what is at stake. California is rapidly expanding renewable energy. Whether or not the Aramis Project is built, California is well on its way to meeting its clean energy goals.
What’s really happening is Intersect Power is capitalizing on our legitimate concerns over climate change and the future of our planet in an effort to boost its bottom line at the expense of our open space and wildlife habitats. The company refuses to apply for take permits from federal and state environmental agencies and place other land under conservation easements to mitigate the environmental harm the Aramis Project will cause to endangered and at-risk species in Livermore Valley.
Intersect Power even filed its own appeal to the Board of Supervisors to overturn the modest setbacks it must establish between the North Livermore Avenue and Manning Road and the solar panels and the amount of distance it must provide to avoid disturbing any nesting golden eagles.
For Intersect Power, sacrifice is a one-way street - by the residents and wildlife of North Livermore alone.