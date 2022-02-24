Rose O’Brien, Livermore
I moved to Livermore many years ago, I watched it progress over a half century, and I’ve been proud of what our community has accomplished. I’ve always assumed that our public officials were citizens who were well meaning people who were willing to devote their time to support our community. I’m afraid I’ve had to question that assumption over the past few years as I’ve watched our city council move in directions that seem to me to be bent on tearing apart much of what we achieved. The more I’ve thought about it, the more I’ve wondered how long inept, misguided idealistic, or downright crooked city officials have been around our city.
There were the constant fights against creating another “new city of Livermore” north of the freeway. Members of the city council, and of course our chamber of commerce, applauded how great it would be to have a new community built north of the city, but we voted it down - twice. We elected a new city council and the threats stopped, and one offshoot of that battle was the change to devote more space to viticulture, and we grew to a town boasting of over fifty wineries.
Today, it feels like payback from the developers. We have to stare at that ugly four-story apartment complex on L Street glaring down on us. And the city council wants to build two more of those ugly structures across L Street, without much thought given to how they will change our downtown. There’s inadequate parking planned for the good people who will be moving into those apartments and God knows where their kids will play. To build the ugly structures, they took away most of Veterans Park, so do the kids play on First Street and Railroad Avenue? That can’t be the best place to put an apartment complex.
I’m just another Livermore resident who has been waiting for years to be able to go to shop in small stores downtown and not have to travel elsewhere. I don’t want to move another Dublin California here into Livermore, but the sad truth is our city council seems to be determined to do just that.