Bob Codeglia, Livermore
I read, with dismay and sadness, the recent letter by Holly Massey, where she described how the clown in the Livermore Rodeo wore an offensive, politically motivated t-shirt as part of the show.
I, too, had a similar (but worse) experience when attending the "Last Chance Stampede" Rodeo in Helena, Montana last year, while visiting my son, who lives there. At first, the announcer offered a "big Montana welcome" to all visitors, but then it quickly went downhill from there! Then, the announcer declared that the pandemic was "over" (which it certainly wasn't); then made a very tasteless "joke" that slammed Dr. Fauci. He then jokingly said, "And, if you're here from California, let's hear it for you"... to which the entire crowd began booing and hissing loudly. The two rodeo clowns then went on the air, yelling, "I guess you can stay here through the weekend, but then you need to leave!"
Needless to say, it was a disheartening experience to say the least. After returning home, I wrote their Rodeo Board a detailed letter, explaining how their "welcome" made me feel anything but welcome... and how WE here in Livermore happily welcome ANYONE who comes to attend, leaving politics out of our event... but they never even had the courtesy to respond to my letter.
I was glad to read that Ms. Massey at least got a response from the director of our rodeo and that such incidents should not happen again... and I hope they never do. We're Californians and can do better welcoming people from out-of-town than what I endured during my visit to Montana. We're right to leave politics out of events like these!