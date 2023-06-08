Tania Panarello, Livermore
Summer is here! School is out: time for vacations and staycations, summer jobs and excited mobs. But let us not forget to take an extra measure of safety wherever we may roam.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
Tania Panarello, Livermore
Summer is here! School is out: time for vacations and staycations, summer jobs and excited mobs. But let us not forget to take an extra measure of safety wherever we may roam.
If you are out drinking, PLEASE call Uber or Lyft, or find some other safe source of transportation home. Or walk if it’s not too far – preferably with others, and if you can do so quietly and respectfully.
Hikers, bikers, seniors and lil’ tykers: Please share the paths with others; this is not Planet You. Be always aware of your surroundings. Say hi, wave or nod to your fellow outdoor enthusiasts; sunshine and smiles go a long way in lifting spirits.
Run and fun in the sun: USE THAT SUNSCREEN! Many of us have family and friends who have shared their cautionary tales and dangers of skin cancer; please take them seriously and apply some SPF.
Electric Bikes: I don’t know the rules governing the use of electric bikes, but it’s a good idea to protect those hard-headed yet mushy melons with a bike helmet, going at those whizzing, buzzing speeds. WHAT THE CRAP, DUDE?! SLOW DOWN! Again, please be aware of your surroundings: I can’t tell you how many times I’ve almost been hit by someone on an electric bike while running or walking my dog, or how I’ve almost hit an electric bicyclist while driving. PLEASE be careful and slow it down – for your safety and for others’.
Personal fireworks: NOPE. Let me say it again: NOPE! Just don’t. Come on, guys! Did you really forget so quickly about all the wildfires? We have one phenomenal season of rain, and you think that changes things? Plus, my dog (and his canine buddies) and some of our autistic loved ones may not appreciate your penchant for lighting M-80s at 2am. RECAP: JUST SAY NO TO FIREWORKS: Leave the show to the pros, and less frequently is more special.
Years ago, my drive home from work took me past the football field of my alma mater, Livermore High. I forgot all about graduation ceremonies taking place, so, instead of getting frustrated by any traffic, I started honking and whooping like crazy in support of the graduates. I encourage you to do the same this Friday, June 9, around 5-6pm – if you can do so safely. Happy Summer!
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lane closures on Eastbound 580 stopped traffic for hours on Friday, March 24 as Caltrans worked to shore up a retaining wall that slid during the series of recent storms.