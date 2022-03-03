Tania Panarello, Livermore
I love our community and think it’s truly awesome that so many of us are out walking, riding, running and skating along the trails and roads, but we need to be SHARING those trails and roads.
First, let’s be sure that we yield appropriately to other trail users when needed: Cyclists yield to both hikers and equestrians; hikers yield to equestrians, as well. You can choose to yield to everyone, but these basic rules of trail etiquette are sometimes posted and exist to remind us to share the trails. Why? So that we don’t spook horses or mow down hikers.
Second, various activities tend to unite people, making their time together a social outing. Cyclists, runners, and hikers/walkers need to remember to make room for everyone: Imagine an invisible line down the middle of the path; to quote Mama Fratelli in The Goonies, “Stay to the right!”
You should not be traveling 3, 4 or more across; if you do, please at least be constantly aware of your surroundings, vehicles and other trail users. Be prepared to move to the right of the trail or road to let others pass.
Cyclists on roads: Please stay in the bike lane (two or less across) so that passing cars don't have to veer into oncoming traffic to go around you. Drivers, please don’t cut short those turns or cross the solid white line. Be courteous to one another and truly share the road. Let’s be safe out there, people!
Finally, when you do need to pass slower trail users, please call out to them at least 10-15 feet from behind, “On your left!” and pass on the left. (Usually prefacing that with a friendly “Good morning!” gives trail users in front of you a courteous heads-up.) Then, those being passed need to move to the right until the pass is complete; those passing should thank the trail users as they are passing.
Why is all of this so important? So that ALL people can equitably use the trails. It’s great to get outside, breathe in nature, be active and in community with others. Let’s be safe and put “OUR” back into “cOURtesy” and “UNITY” into “commUNITY”.
Oh, and SMILE! Smiling gives a boost to others and to yourself. Thank you so much, and I’ll see you on the trails!