Tania Panarello, Livermore
I’d like to apologize to anyone who might have been offended by my letter last week (Safe Graduations and Celebrations, June 8). My comments were not directed at certain groups of people in particular; I was going for more of a rhythmic flow. I just wanted to encourage everyone to be safe and think before acting, to be considerate of others.
That said, I definitely have been guilty of committing some of the infractions I addressed; moving forward, I obviously can always do better.
I noticed lately that there are more teens and young adults out on the roads learning to drive. This is a big deal! It’s a scary experience for driving students, parents, instructors, pedestrians and cyclists. Please give them space and be patient; don’t drive angrily.
New drivers: Don’t be in a hurry to get your license but do stay the course and give yourself some grace. Be respectful. Be courteous. Be kind. My apologies to anyone I might have intimidated with my driving; how quickly we more skilled drivers forget about the challenges and uncertainty that less experienced drivers face. As I drive with my younger son, I’m realizing what a horrible example I’ve set, so hopefully I, too, will come out of this experience to be a better driver.
Thank you so much; safe travels!