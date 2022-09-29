Richard Ryon, Livermore
Eden Housing's senior project developer Matt Graves said he is pleased to assist Livermore's efforts to house its vital workforce and combat the housing crisis. Why not agree to negotiate, so everybody wins and nobody loses?
Eden Housing’s senior project developer Matt Graves said he is pleased to assist Livermore’s efforts to house its vital workforce and combat the housing crisis. Why not agree to negotiate, so everybody wins and nobody loses?
The first obstacle is that Eden is no longer proposing to build “workforce” housing as previously promised. City workers, schoolteachers and workers at nearby businesses are now defined as making too much money to qualify.
The second obstacle is the project is located in the wrong place! It is proposed in the heart of the city, which should be welcoming to tourists and residents, to benefit them and the many small businesses located nearby. Think of Spanish/Mexican era cities such as Sonoma and San Juan Bautista: almost universally, they have plazas in the heart of the city for their citizens to enjoy.
The third obstacle is that a large majority of Livermore Citizens, while supportive of the need for modest-cost housing, understand that there are better locations nearby. We know this to be true from polls that have been taken, and from the welcoming response people circulating a referendum petition on the project received from a preponderance of citizens when they went door to door gathering signatures.
The fourth obstacle is that the project violates established City design standards.
The fifth obstacle is soil contamination at the site that must be alleviated at great expense for the project to proceed.
The sixth obstacle is the illegality of not accepting responsibility to certify the more-than-adequate number of signatures required for a referendum on the project. The City is relying on the dubious assumption that their action to “sell” the property using a loan from the city for the purchase from the City is not a legislative action but instead an administrative action, not subject to a referendum -- this in spite of the fact that courts have found that the expenditure of public funds is a legislative action!
All of these obstacles could be avoided by simply working with responsible citizens and city employees to move the project north of Railroad Avenue and/or other centrally-located properties. Such a move would result in an improved project:
• More than 100 additional units could be accommodated
• All obstacles could be eliminated, speeding the project completion
Can’t we just negotiate to move the project and solve this conundrum?
