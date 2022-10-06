Dodie Finney-Slade, Livermore
Mayor Woerner & City Council,
The sale of city property to Eden Housing is just the latest in a long string of deals our past mayor, current mayor, and city councils have done in order to meet their objectives to override the will of Livermore citizens. The downtown project has been corrupted by the city’s back door deals, broken promises, lack of transparency, and dishonest representation of the final project. Remember when we were told the downtown hotel would have underground parking and a restaurant? The Eden Housing plan is not finalized - how many “design changes” will happen before IT is built? The lack of honesty and integrity from our past and current city elected officials does not inspire confidence in their ability to have the best interest and desires of the citizens of Livermore at heart.
