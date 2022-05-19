Marla Kirby, Livermore
In 2007, the first iPhone was released, Stephen Curry was playing college basketball and Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor of California. It was also the year that Gregory Ahern became Alameda County Sheriff. He ran unopposed in that election, and in every election since.
This year, we voters in Alameda County have a choice in the sheriff’s race (for the first time in over 30 years), so I urge you to cast your ballot wisely. I believe it is past time for a change and support Yesenia Sanchez for Alameda County Sheriff.
One of the biggest responsibilities of the Alameda County Sheriff is running the Santa Rita Jail. On that score, Ahern is failing - over the past several years, the conditions in the jail have prompted not just an extensive U.S. Department of Justice investigation (which found “deliberate indifference” by Ahern’s staff to prisoner health and safety), but also a class action lawsuit (as a result of which the jail was placed under court supervision for 6 years). Then, in March, two additional lawsuits were filed against Ahern and the County regarding recent deaths at Santa Rita Jail. Clearly, it is time for a change; a sheriff who fosters an attitude of “deliberate indifference” to the safety of persons in his charge does not inspire confidence as the steward of public safety for Alameda County.
Yesenia Sanchez has worked in the Sheriff’s office for 24 years and knows what its problems are and how to fix them. Along with safety, she will prioritize transparency and accountability which are critical for a public servant like the sheriff. But I am most impressed by Ms. Sanchez for her immense courage in stepping forward to challenge her boss - something that nobody else in her position has been brave enough to do for the past three decades. She deserves your vote.